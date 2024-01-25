South Korea draws with Malaysia and avoids knockout clash with Japan at Asian Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — South Korea has avoided a round-of-16 clash with pre-Asian Cup favorite Japan after drawing with Malaysia 3-3 in Qatar. Jurgen Klinsmann’s team has advanced as the runner-up in Group E after conceding in the 15th-minute of added time at Al Janoub Stadium. Romel Morales struck late to even the score and ensure Bahrain advanced as the group winner to face Japan. Bahrain won against third-placed Jordan 1-0. Jordan is also through to the knockout stage. South Korea was another of the pre-tournament favorites but has had its setbacks in the group stage and progressed with one win and two draws.

