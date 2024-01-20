South Korea benefits from late own goal to salvage 2-2 draw with Jordan in Asian Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Despite going ahead on an early strike by Son Heung-min, South Korea needed a last-minute own goal to secure a 2-2 draw with Jordan at the Asian Cup. Yazan Al-Arab’s late intervention at the Al Thumama Stadium prevented a second surprise result in the space of 24 hours after Iraq defeated Japan 2-1. The draw leaves both South Korea and Jordan with four points from the first two games in Group E. Later, Bahrain plays Malaysia. Both teams lost their opening games.

