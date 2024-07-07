South Korea appoints Hong Myung-bo as national team coach for second time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has appointed Hong Myung-bo as national team head coach for the second time. Hong succeeds Jurgen Klinsmann and returns to the job he left in July 2014 after a 12-month spell ended in a disappointing World Cup performance. The 55 year-old was captain of the Korean team that reached the semi final of the 2002 World Cup and will leave Ulsan HD with immediate effect after leading the club to successive K-League championships in 2022 and 2023. Korea kicks off against the Palestinian team on Sept. 5 and then goes on to face Jordan, Oman, Kuwait and Iraq in Group B.

