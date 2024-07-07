South Korea appoints Hong Myung-bo as national soccer team’s head coach for second time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has appointed Hong Myung-bo as the national soccer team’s head coach for the second time. Hong succeeds Jurgen Klinsmann and returns to the job he left in July 2014 after a 12-month spell ended in a disappointing World Cup performance. He was captain of the South Korean team that reached the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup. The 55-year-old Hong is set to leave Ulsan HD with immediate effect after leading the club to successive K-League championships in 2022 and 2023. South Korea kicks off the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a Group B encounter Sept. 5 against the Palestinian team.

