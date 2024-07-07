South Korea appoints Hong Myung-bo as national soccer team’s head coach for second time

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ulsan Hyundai's head coach Hong Myung-bo waits ahead of the second leg of the AFC Champions League semifinal soccer match against Yokohama F. Marinos in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on April 24, 2024. South Korea appointed Hong as national team head coach for the second time on Sunday, July 7. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Shuji Kajiyama]

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has appointed Hong Myung-bo as the national soccer team’s head coach for the second time. Hong succeeds Jurgen Klinsmann and returns to the job he left in July 2014 after a 12-month spell ended in a disappointing World Cup performance. He was captain of the South Korean team that reached the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup. The 55-year-old Hong is set to leave Ulsan HD with immediate effect after leading the club to successive K-League championships in 2022 and 2023. South Korea kicks off the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a Group B encounter Sept. 5 against the Palestinian team.

