TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for two touchdowns and South Florida scored five rushing touchdowns en route to a 48-3 win over Bethune-Cookman in a season opener. South Florida’s ground game rolled up 231 yards while its defense held Bethune-Cookman to just 48.

