South Florida rallies from 20 down to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73. Pryor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Selton Miguel led USF with 23 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bulls have won eight of nine and ended a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers, who hadn’t lost since a narrow defeat at Mississippi on Dec. 2. David Jones led Memphis with 25 points and Jahvon Quinerly finished with 15. Quinerly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

