South Florida rallies from 20 down to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73

By CLAY BAILEY The Associated Press
South Florida forward Kasean Pryor (11) dribbles the ball while defended by Memphis forward Nick Jourdain during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nikki Boertman]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73. Pryor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Selton Miguel led USF with 23 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bulls have won eight of nine and ended a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers, who hadn’t lost since a narrow defeat at Mississippi on Dec. 2. David Jones led Memphis with 25 points and Jahvon Quinerly finished with 15. Quinerly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

