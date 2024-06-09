South Florida hires Indiana State’s Mitch Hannahs to turn around struggling baseball program

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida has hired Mitch Hannahs away from Indiana State to take over its struggling baseball program. Hannahs led the Sycamores to five NCAA Tournaments in 11 seasons and this year’s team went 44-15 and won a second straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship. The Sycamores, who reached a super regional in 2023, made it to a regional final this season. USF fired seventh-year coach Billy Mohl after three straight losing seasons. The Bulls finished ninth in the 10-team American Athletic Conference after coming in last in 2022 and ’23. They made it to an NCAA super regional in 2021.

