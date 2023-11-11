South Dakota turns back North Dakota 14-10 after giving up opening kickoff return TD

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Keyondre Jones and Charles Pierre Jr. ran for touchdowns in the second half and South Dakota’s defense kept North Dakota in check for a 14-10 win. The Coyotes held the Fighting Hawks to a field goal after Red Wilson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. South Dakota had two turnovers (one at the 1) and just 187 yards in the first half but held North Dakota to 99 yards. The Fighting Hawks turned a fumble into a CJ Elrichs 42-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. Jones capped a quick six-play, 49-yard drive with a 2-yard run at 6:54 of the third quarter. Pierre’s 10-yard scamper capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive with 8:26 to go.

