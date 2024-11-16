South Dakota tops North Dakota 42-36 behind Bouman, Pierre and Theis

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw three touchdown passes, Charles Pierre Jr. and Travis Theis both ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown and South Dakota held on to beat North Dakota 42-36. Theis, who had 150 yards on 16 carries, scored on an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 35-21. Then Pierre, who had 173 yards on 15 carries, broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to three touchdowns with 9:35 to play. Simon Romfo scored on a 7-yard run and then found Bo Belquist for a 3-yard touchdown pass and threw a 2-point conversion with 23 seconds left. But the Coyotes recovered the onside kick. Bouman was 15 of 21 for 190 yards and Romfo was 20 of 30 for 180.

