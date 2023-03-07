South Dakota State women cruise to Summit tourney title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half when the outcome was essentially settled and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated sixth-seeded Omaha 93-51 to win the Summit League Tournament championship and a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Paige Meyer added 16 points, Paiton Burckhard 14 points and two-time league player of the year Myah Selland scored 10 of her 11 in the first half. The Jackrabbits shot 62%, made 13 of 19 3-point tries. Katie Keitges scored 11 points for the Mavericks, who shot 34%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.