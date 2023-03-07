South Dakota State women cruise to Summit tourney title

By The Associated Press
South Dakota State's Myah Selland (44) shoot a 3- point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Omaha for the Summit League women's tournament championship Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josh Jurgens]

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half when the outcome was essentially settled and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated sixth-seeded Omaha 93-51 to win the Summit League Tournament championship and a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Paige Meyer added 16 points, Paiton Burckhard 14 points and two-time league player of the year Myah Selland scored 10 of her 11 in the first half. The Jackrabbits shot 62%, made 13 of 19 3-point tries. Katie Keitges scored 11 points for the Mavericks, who shot 34%.

