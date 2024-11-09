South Dakota State women beat No. 21 Creighton 76-71 to spoil the Bluejays’ season opener.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Brooklyn Meyer scored 17 points, Madison Mathiowetz added 13 and South Dakota State beat No. 21 Creighton 76-71 on Friday night to spoil the Bluejays’ season opener. South Dakota State took the lead for good midway through the third quarter when Meyer scored seven straight points during an 11-0 run that made it 47-39. Haleigh Timmer scored eight points in South Dakota State’s 12-2 run to open the fourth. Molly Mogensen rallied Creighton in the final three minutes by scoring 10 straight Bluejay points. But South Dakota State made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 90 seconds to stay ahead by at least five points.

