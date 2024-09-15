South Dakota State subdues DII-level Augustana 24-3 in first meeting in two decades

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for 126 yards on 17 carriers and scored a touchdown and top-ranked FCS South Dakota State beat Augustana 24-3. Augustana, from Sioux Falls, S.D., entered ranked No. 18 at the Division II level and took a 3-0 lead on its first drive of the game with a 32-yard field goal from Jake Pecina. South Dakota State responded with a three-minute, six-play, 60-yard drive that ended when Mark Gronowski ran it in from the 9.

