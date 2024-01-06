South Dakota State seeking FCS title repeat, Montana in first championship game since ’09

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
South Dakota State first-year coach Jimmy Rogers talks to the media Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Frisco, Texas, in advance of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision title game. Top-seeded and undefeated SDSU has won 28 games in a row. Rogers, a former Jackrabbits player, was their defensive coordinator last year when they won their first FCS title in veteran coach John Stiegelmeier’s final game. South Dakota State plays against Montana on Sunday. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Hawkins]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — South Dakota State is seeking to repeat as NCAA champions in the Football Championship Subdivision. The top-seeded undefeated Jackrabbits take a 28-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against No. 2 seed Montana in Frisco, Texas. This is Jimmy Rogers’ first year as the Jackrabbits head coach. He was their defensive coordinator for last year’s championship, and was a linebacker and captain for their first playoff team in 2009. Montana is playing in its first title game since 2009. The Grizzlies are two-time champions in the second-tier of Division I football. They won titles in 1995 and 2001.

