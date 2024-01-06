South Dakota State seeking FCS title repeat, Montana in first championship game since ’09

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — South Dakota State is seeking to repeat as NCAA champions in the Football Championship Subdivision. The top-seeded undefeated Jackrabbits take a 28-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against No. 2 seed Montana in Frisco, Texas. This is Jimmy Rogers’ first year as the Jackrabbits head coach. He was their defensive coordinator for last year’s championship, and was a linebacker and captain for their first playoff team in 2009. Montana is playing in its first title game since 2009. The Grizzlies are two-time champions in the second-tier of Division I football. They won titles in 1995 and 2001.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.