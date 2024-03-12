South Dakota State secures another Summit title, NCAA berth with 67-54 win over North Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Paige Meyer had 18 points, Tori Nelson scored seven of her nine during a 14-0 fourth-quarter run and South Dakota State earned its 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament with a 67-54 win over North Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament championship. The Jackrabbits defended their title when they forced the second-seeded Bison into six-straight misses while they turned a one-point lead with six minutes to go into a 61-46 lead with 1:43 left. The Jackrabbits have won 20 straight since back-to-back losses to ranked Gonzaga and Creighton. Meyer start the run with a layup, Mesa Byom had a three-point play and then Nelson scored seven straight, sandwiching a 3-pointer around two layups. Meyer capped it with two free throws. Heaven Hamling had 16 points for North Dakota State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.