South Dakota State rolls past Incarnate Word 55-14, advances to FCS semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in leading two-time defending champion South Dakota State past Incarnate Word 55-14 in an FCS quarterfinal. Third-seeded South Dakota State will face either No. 2 North Dakota State or No. 7 Mercer in the semifinals. In the first half, Gronowski completed only 4 of 11 passes but two of the completions were a pair of 35-yard touchdown throws to Griffin Wilde. Gronowski also had touchdown runs of 3 yards and 1 yard. The South Dakota State defense allowed only 121 yards in the first half and set up the offense for 10 points. An interception by Matthew Durrance set up a short touchdown drive and a fumble recovery by Tucker Large led to a field goal that made it 31-0 at halftime.

