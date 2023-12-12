South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski and Monmouth RB Jaden Shirden leads AP FCS All-America team

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden, both finalists for the Walter Payton Award given to the most outstanding player in the Championship Subdivision, were selected to the Associated Press FCS All-America team. Gronowski is trying to lead the Jackrabbits to their second straight national championship. He leads the nation in passing efficiency rating at 178.06, with 25 touchdown passes. Shirden is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,478 yards.

