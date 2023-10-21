South Dakota State pushes winning streak to 21 games with 17-10 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for a touchdown, Mark Gronowski threw for another, and South Dakota State extended its winning streak to 21 games with a 17-10 victory over Southern Illinois. The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll, ground out the win thanks in large part to a defense that did not allow a point until the fourth quarter. Gronowski completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Davis had 91 rushing yards and SDSU totaled 147 yards on the ground. Nic Baker of Southern Illinois was 20-of-24 passing for 225 yards, also with a touchdown and an interception. Each team had 308 yards of total offense.

