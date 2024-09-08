South Dakota State pulls away from feisty Incarnate Word in 45-24 win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns and top-ranked FCS South Dakota State beat Incarnate Word 45-24. Gronowski threw a 22-yard score to Grahm Goering with 3:32 before halftime for a 17-10 lead. To start the third quarter, Zach Calzada threw a 69-yard touchdown to Jalen Walthall on drive that covered 91 yards in just four plays.

