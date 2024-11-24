South Dakota State ensures share of MVFC title smashing FBS-bound Missouri State 45-9

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Mark Gronoski threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, Amar Johnson ran for two touchdowns and South Dakota State overwhelmed Missouri State 45-9. It was Missouri State’s final game as a Missouri Valley Football Conference member before joining Conference USA and the FBS ranks in 2025. Missouri State kicks off next season on Aug. 30 when it travels to Southern Cal.

