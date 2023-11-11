South Dakota State clinches at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with 166 yards and two touchdowns going to Jadon Janke, and South Dakota State beat Youngstown State 34-0 to clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title. Top-ranked South Dakota State (10-0, 7-0), which entered with a one-game lead over both Northern Iowa and South Dakota, has won 24 games in a row dating to last season. The Jackrabbits have won 13 of the 15 meetings with Youngstown State as members of the MVFC. The Jackrabbits ended the first half with a six-point swing. Youngstown State’s 29-yard field-goal attempt was blocked and Isaiah Stalbird returned it 17 yards to near midfield. Hunter Dustman made a 43-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-0 lead.

