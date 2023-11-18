South Dakota State beats Missouri State 35-17, clinches second straight MVFC title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed for a career-high 323 yards and two touchdowns as unbeaten South Dakota State, ranked No. 1 in the FCS, closed out the regular season with a 35-17 victory over Missouri State. The victory earns the Jackrabbits (11-0, 8-0) their second straight Missouri Valley Football Conference title. South Dakota State has earned the conference’s automatic playoff bid in three of the last four seasons. The Jackrabbits had not won back-to-back conference titles since winning three in a row while a member of the North Central Conference from 1961-63. Jordan Pachot totaled 261 yards on 23-of-35 passing for the Bears (4-7, 3-5).

