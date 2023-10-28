South Dakota State alone atop MVFC after beating South Dakota 37-3

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for pair of touchdowns and South Dakota State shut down South Dakota 37-3 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches’ poll, and the ninth-ranked Coyotes came in as the last two teams unbeaten in conference play. But it was South Dakota State emerging with its 22nd straight victory. The Jackrabbits rolled up 473 yards offense and held South Dakota to 183, including just 50 on the ground. The Coyotes scored first on Will Leyland’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter but the Jackrabbits dominated thereafter, leading 17-3 at halftime on touchdown runs by Jadon Janke and Johnson and the first of three Hunter Dustman field goals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.