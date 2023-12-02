South Dakota scores three touchdowns in second quarter, tops Sacramento State 34-24 in FCS playoffs

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, Charles Pierre rushed for 123 yards and No. 3-seed South Dakota defeated Sacramento State 34-24 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. South Dakota had three quick-strike touchdowns in the second quarter. First, Josiah Ganues intercepted a Kaiden Bennett pass, setting up the Coyotes at the Sac State 33. Three plays later, Bouman threw to Javion Phelps for an 18-yard touchdown. Two plays later, Mi’Quise Grace scooped a fumble by Bennett and raced 56 yards for another touchdown. On the second play after a Sacramento State touchdown drive, Bouman connected with JJ Galbreath on a 75-yard touchdown pass for a 24-7 lead.

