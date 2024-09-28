South Dakota rolls to 42-13 win over Southern Illinois in MVFC opener

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr. ran for two scores each and South Dakota beat Southern Illinois 42-13 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener Saturday that matched two top-25 FCS teams. Bouman was 11 of 17 for 247 yards passing. He found JJ Galbreath behind the SIU defense for an 80-yard score for the first of three Coyotes touchdowns in the second quarter that led to a 35-7 halftime lead. Theis had 147 yards on 25 carries with TD runs of 1 and 20 yards for the Coyotes. Pierre added 124 yards on 15 carries.

