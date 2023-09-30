South Dakota knocks off North Dakota State in Fargo 24-19

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman combined with Carter Bell on two long touchdown passes and South Dakota knocked off FCS No. 2-ranked North Dakota State 24-19 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams. The win was the first for the Coyotes in Fargo since 2015. Bouman threw to Bell in the flat and Bell turned the toss into a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the game’s first points and the Coyotes would never trail. Bouman scrambled out of the pocket and found Bell at 12-yard line for a 52-yard score after Bell dragged a defender into the end zone for a 21-3 halftime lead. NDSU’s Cam Miller was 18-of-25 passing for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

