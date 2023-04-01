South Carolina’s streak ends in maybe Boston’s final game

DALLAS (AP) — South Carolina’s shot at perfection is over, and so is its chance to repeat as national champion.

The Gamecocks couldn’t get past Iowa and Caitlin Clark in the women’s Final Four.

With All-American Aliyah Boston plagued by foul trouble in what very likely was her final game, and Clark scoring almost every point for the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter, South Carolina lost 77-73 in the national semifinals on Friday night, ending its 42-game winning streak.

The Gamecocks had won their first 36 games this season to get to the Final Four for the third year in a row with a group led by Boston.

While the 6-foot-5 Boston is a senior, she could return for another title chance because of the COVID-19 season that didn’t count against any player’s eligibility. But she is also projected to be one of the top picks in the WNBA draft, maybe the first one.

South Carolina's Brea Beal tries to drive by Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez Previous Next

“I would tell her to go,” coach Dawn Staley said. “She’s great. She’s ready. She’s ready to see single coverage, she’s ready to make the next step to the league.”

Boston finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in 25 1/2 minutes on the court. She was scoreless in the first half, when she took just one shot and was limited to only eight minutes after two early fouls.

“I haven’t decided,” Boston said about her future. “The decision is a big decision. I was going to have to really write down the pros and cons of everything, and so whether we won or not, it would still be something I would consider.”

After trailing into the fourth quarter for only the second time this season, Staley’s team quickly erased a four-point deficit in the first minute. Raven Johnson hit a 3-pointer and after a turnover by Clark, Boston had a driving layup to put the Gamecocks up 60-59.

That was their last lead. Clark hit a 3 and went on to score 16 of Iowa’s 18 points in the final quarter.

