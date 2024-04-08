South Carolina’s Staley shares NCAA Tournament triumph with loyal FAMS upon return home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared her latest championship joy with her loyal “FAMS,” the group that has been there for the Gamecocks rise from over-looked Southeastern Conference program to three-time NCAA Tournament champions. About 7,500 people turned out midday Monday to welcome Staley and South Carolina back home after their 87-75 victory over Iowa on Sunday to take the title. The Gamecocks averaged an NCAA best 16,067 fans per game this season. South Carolina has won its past 60 games at home. The Gamecocks are 77-1 at home the past five years.

