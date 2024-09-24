South Carolina’s Staley says Watkins remains suspended as her charges play out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says forward Ashlyn Watkins remains suspended and she’s unsure if or when the 6-foot-3 junior could return to the team. Watkins was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping. She was a key piece of the team that went 38-0 to win the national championship last year. Staley said nothing has changed with Watkins’ legal situation so there’s nothing she or the school can do until things are settled. Watkins is due in court Oct. 25. That’s less than two weeks before the Gamecocks start the season.

