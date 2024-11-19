South Carolina’s Staley gets question on injured Johnson, goes right to the source for answer

By The Associated Press
South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson (5) laughs with forward Maryam Dauda during a break in the action in the second half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Clayton State in Columbia, S.C., Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went right to the source when she was asked about injured guard Tessa Johnson. Staley turned around Tuesday and shouted to Johnson, “Tessa, what’s your status for tomorrow?” Johnson shouted back that she was playing at Clemson on Wednesday for the top-ranked Gamecocks. Staley turned back to media and said, “There you go,” before breaking into a smile. The Gamecocks are looking for their 43rd straight victory when they face the rival Tigers.

