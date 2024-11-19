South Carolina’s Staley gets question on injured Johnson, goes right to the source for answer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went right to the source when she was asked about injured guard Tessa Johnson. Staley turned around Tuesday and shouted to Johnson, “Tessa, what’s your status for tomorrow?” Johnson shouted back that she was playing at Clemson on Wednesday for the top-ranked Gamecocks. Staley turned back to media and said, “There you go,” before breaking into a smile. The Gamecocks are looking for their 43rd straight victory when they face the rival Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.