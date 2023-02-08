South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has strongly defended her team in response to comments by UConn coach Geno Auriemma after the top-ranked Gamecocks’ 81-77 victory over the Huskies on Sunday. Staley spoke on her radio call-in show Tuesday night, saying she’s angry when her team is wrongly criticized for its success. Auriemma said Huskies guard/forward Lou Lopez Senechal was bruised during the game. He said it’s “appalling” how teams play against her and said it’s “not basketball.” Staley says she’s tired of her team getting put down for winning. She says her teams play the right way.

