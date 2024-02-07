South Carolina’s Staley confident in No. 1 Gamecocks without Cardoso

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley isn’t too worried that her No. 1 Gamecocks will be without their No. 1 player, Kamilla Cardoso, for two games. The 6-foot-7 Cardoso will be with the Brazilian national team for Olympic qualifying this week. She will miss games against Missouri on Thursday night and No. 11 UConn on Sunday. Cardoso has averaged 13 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game. Staley says others on her team are stepping up in Cardoso’s absence at practice and she expects that to happen in the games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.