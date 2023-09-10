South Carolina’s Rattler stays hot, throwing for 345 yards and 3 TDs in 47-21 win over Furman

By JEFFREY COLLINS The Associated Press
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler passes across the middle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Furman on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Artie Walker Jr.]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Ratter completed 25 of 27 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gamecocks to a 47-21 win over Furman. Rattler is reminding people why he returned for his senior season and why he was a Heisman contender at Oklahoma before imploding, being benched and transferring. Rattler hit long bombs, short slants and throws where he had to patiently find a third or fourth choice. He’s averaging 348 yards passing in his past five games after throwing for just 198 yards a game in his first 10 outings for the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.