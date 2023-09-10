South Carolina’s Rattler stays hot, throwing for 345 yards and 3 TDs in 47-21 win over Furman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Ratter completed 25 of 27 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gamecocks to a 47-21 win over Furman. Rattler is reminding people why he returned for his senior season and why he was a Heisman contender at Oklahoma before imploding, being benched and transferring. Rattler hit long bombs, short slants and throws where he had to patiently find a third or fourth choice. He’s averaging 348 yards passing in his past five games after throwing for just 198 yards a game in his first 10 outings for the Gamecocks.

