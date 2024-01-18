South Carolina’s Myles Stute to miss up to 3 weeks with shoulder injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top 3-point shooter, Myles Stute, will miss 2 to 3 weeks with a left shoulder strain. Stute got hurt in the second half of the Gamecocks’ 74-69 loss to Georgia on Tuesday while he was positioning himself for a rebound. Stute is a 6-foot-6 junior guard who transferred from Vanderbilt and has started all 17 games for South Carolina. He leads the team with a 38.3 percentage from behind the arc and is third on the Gamecocks with a 9.9-point scoring average.

