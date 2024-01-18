South Carolina’s Myles Stute to miss up to 3 weeks with shoulder injury

By The Associated Press
Missouri's Noah Carter, right, defends South Carolina's Myles Stute under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top 3-point shooter, Myles Stute, will miss 2 to 3 weeks with a left shoulder strain. Stute got hurt in the second half of the Gamecocks’ 74-69 loss to Georgia on Tuesday while he was positioning himself for a rebound. Stute is a 6-foot-6 junior guard who transferred from Vanderbilt and has started all 17 games for South Carolina. He leads the team with a 38.3 percentage from behind the arc and is third on the Gamecocks with a 9.9-point scoring average.

