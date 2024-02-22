South Carolina’s leading scorer, rebounder Kamilla Cardoso to miss Alabama game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina top scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso will not play against Alabama on Thursday night. The team posted on social media that the 6-foot-7 Cardoso was a little sore after Sunday’s win over Georgia and decided she should rest. Cardoso missed a pair of games earlier this month as she traveled home to Brazil to play for her national team in an Olympic qualifying event. Cardoso had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the win over the Bulldogs. She’s averaging 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds this season.

