South Carolina’s leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II says he’s entering the NBA draft after one season in college. The 6-foot-9 freshman started 29 of 32 games this season and averaged 15.4 points per contest. He also led the team with 26 blocks and 24 steals. The 18-year-old is projected to be a mid-first round pick. He announced his decision on Instagram Live.

