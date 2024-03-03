South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso celebrates Senior Day with her mother and sister from Brazil

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso celebrated Senior Day in front of her mother and older sister, visiting from Brazil. It was their first time seeing Cardoso play college basketball in person. The 6-foot-7 Cardoso finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds the top-ranked Gamecocks’ 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Sunday. A day earlier, coach Dawn Staley surprised her leading scorer and rebounder when she brought Cardoso’s mother and sister to practice. Staley says the visit had been in the works for a long time. She says she had to get help from Congressman James Clyburn’s office to secure visas for Cardoso’s relatives.

