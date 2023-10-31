South Carolina’s Kamila Cardoso, at 6-foot-7, gets leading role as the latest big for the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso has been content the past two seasons playing in the shadow of All-American teammate Aliyah Boston. Now, Cardoso must step into the spotlight and be as dominant as Boston if the Gamecocks hope to continue contending for championships. It’s a role Cardoso’s coach Dawn Staley, her teammates and others say she’s been building toward the past few years. The one time ACC rookie of the year at Syracuse has steadily improved her game since joining the Gamecocks after the 2020-21 season.

