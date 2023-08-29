South Carolina’s first job is stopping No. 21 North Carolina QB Drake Maye

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s defense will have a test right off the bat as it attempts to slow down one of college football’s most productive attacks in No. 21 North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye. Maye was the ACC player of the year as a freshman and is widely projected to be even better in his second season. That’s a stout challenge for Gamecock defenders who will face their regional rival in Charlotte on Saturday night. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer believes his players are ready to get that done.

