South Carolina’s Elliott says downsizing was for family reasons, not changes in college football

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina assistant Shawn Elliott says his downsizing from Georgia State head coach was for family reasons and not the changing landscape of college football. Elliott maintained his family home in Columbia since taking the Panthers job in 2017, often speeding away from his children’s competitions in South Carolina’s capital for the 220-mile commute to Atlanta. Elliott is now the Gamecocks’ tight ends coach and run-game coordinator. He stepped away from the Panthers earlier this month after the team started spring practice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.