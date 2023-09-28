South Carolina’s Dawn Staley has work ahead with a new group of players

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina opened its preseason camp without the talented and accomplished group of players led by All-Americans Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. South Carolina lost seven players off last year’s team, the core of a program that has reached the last three Final Fours and won it all in 2022. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says her latest group does not yet have the polish at practice that her past players had. Staley said they have shown glimpses of being a tough-minded, competitive team capable of taking on anyone.

