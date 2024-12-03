South Carolina’s daunting schedule continues with two more games against Top 25 teams

Dawn Staley has challenged South Carolina with a extremely tough early season schedule. The No. 3 Gamecocks have already faced four opponents who have made appearances in the AP Top 25 and have two more this week with No. 8 Duke and No. 9 TCU on the schedule. Coach Staley saw her team respond to a loss for the first time in over a year when the Gamecocks blew out then-No. 15 Iowa State by 40 after South Carolina was beaten at UCLA. Their next two matchups will further challenge the Gamecocks. The game against the Blue Devils on Thursday is part of the ACC-SEC challenge. It’s one of many great games in the battle between the conferences. No. 4 Texas visits 10th-ranked Notre Dame; No. 22 Louisville hosts 11th-ranked Oklahoma and No. 5 LSU hosts Stanford.

