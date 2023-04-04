South Carolina’s Cooke, Beal, Amihere enter WNBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer Zia Cooke, defensive stopper Brea Beal and super-sub Laeticia Amihere have declared for the WNBA draft. All three posted their announcements on social media. Cooke and Beal were four-year starters while Amihere was among the first off the bench during her time at South Carolina. Three-time All-American Aliyah Boston entered the draft on Saturday. The group helped South Carolina to three Southeastern Conference titles, three Final Fours and the 2022 national championship.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.