South Carolina’s Cardoso back with No. 1 Gamecocks, expected to start at Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso is back with the top-ranked Gamecocks and is expected to be in the starting lineup at Tennessee on Thursday night. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Cardoso returned after a week away for Olympic qualifying with the Brazilian national team and looked good at practice. Cardoso is a 6-foot-7 senior who has averaged 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in 21 games this season. South Carolina did not slow down in Cardoso’s absence in blowout wins over Missouri and No. 15 UConn last week.

