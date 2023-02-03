South Carolina’s Beamer suspends three freshmen from program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said three freshmen have been suspended from the football program. Beamer said defensive lineman Monteque Rhames II and defensive backs Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended. In a release, the school didn’t say why the action was taken. Online records showed Rhames was arrested last night and was being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justices. Rose joined the team last year and was redshirted this season. Rhames and Upshaw were both part of Beamer’s latest recruiting class and enrolled last month.

