South Carolina’s Beamer said WR Wells doubtful to play vs. Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said injured receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. will likely miss the team’s game against Florida. Beamer said Wells was doubtful for Saturday’s contest as he continues to heal from a left foot injury early in the 24-14 loss to No. 1 Georgia last month. Wells has missed the past two games and continued rehab during South Carolina’s bye this past week. Beamer didn’t want to fully close the door to Wells’ return this week because he said the receiver was healing well.

