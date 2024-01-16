South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins dunks against Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins did it again, dunking on a breakaway to bring the house down at Colonial Life Arena. The 6-foot-3 sophomore had the program’s first dunk as a freshman in a win over Clemson in November 2022. This time, Watkins stole the ball from Kentucky guard Amiya Jenkins, broke toward the basket and threw down a right-handed jam to send the crowd into hysterics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.