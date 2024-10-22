South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson will have her jersey retired by the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A’ja Wilson is getting another lifetime honor at the Colonial Life Arena with South Carolina retiring her No. 22 jersey at a ceremony in February. The school said Wilson’s jersey will be put in the rafters of the building before a game with Auburn on Feb. 2. Wilson has had a statue outside the building since 2021. Wilson is the program’s all-time leading scorer and a three-time Southeastern Conference player of the year. She has won two WNBA titles and won three league MVP awards.

