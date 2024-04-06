South Carolina’s 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso is the center of attention for the title-hunting Gamecocks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kamillia Cardoso has gone from a backup center to South Carolina’s center of attention. The 6-foot-7 Cardoso has been dominant for the unbeaten Gamecocks, who will try to complete a perfect season with a win over Iowa on Sunday in the NCAA championship game. It’s been quite a journey for Cardoso, who left Brazil as a 15-year-old to pursue a dream of playing in the WNBA. She’s closer to that than ever after declaring for the draft earlier this week. Cardoso scored 22 points in Friday’s semifinal win over North Carolina State, which had no inside answer for her.

