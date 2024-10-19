South Carolina’s 2 early defensive scores fuel 35-9 rout of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers passed for 175 yards and South Carolina scored two defensive touchdowns in the first quarter to defeat Oklahoma 35-9. South Carolina forced four turnovers and held the Sooners to 291 yards. The Gamecocks got a win for their coach, former Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer. Jackson Arnold passed for 225 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma after replacing Michael Hawkins Jr. in the first quarter. Jacob Jordan added six catches for 86 yards for the Sooners. This marks the second time since 1999 that Oklahoma has lost consecutive home games.

