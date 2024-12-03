South Carolina women’s basketball team receives national championship and SEC title rings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s women’s basketball team has received its national championship and Southeastern Conference title rings. The players were honored during a ceremony at the Gamecocks’ arena in front of several hundred fans on Monday night. Players signed autographs while coach Dawn Staley posed for pictures with fans before the team received its latest hardware. South Carolina went 38-0 last season en route to the national title, winning SEC regular-season and tournament championships on the way.

